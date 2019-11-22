UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smog Is Big Problem Than Dengue: Seminar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:17 PM

Smog is big problem than dengue: seminar

Global warming is a big issue due to that environmental pollution and smog problems are increasing day by day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Global warming is a big issue due to that environmental pollution and smog problems are increasing day by day.

This was indicated by the speakers and Public Health Experts in an awareness seminar on smog held at Institute of Public Health (IPH).They were of the view that society must be developed on the scientific basis instead of traditions so that the people should understand issues concerning to their health.

Industrial revolution, smoke from the brick kilns, burning of remaining of the crops and solid waste and smoke produced by the vehicles on the roads are the basic cause of producing smog.

The experts declared smog as a big issue than dengue and urged awareness campaign at mass level to overcome this issue.

The speakers of the seminar were included Chairman board of Management (BOM) IPH, Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Member Health and Nutrition P&D Department Dr Suhail Saqlain, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other public health experts from environment department.

Chairman Task Force P&D Sardar Awais Dreshak, officers from Health department, PITB and other concerned departments were also present in the seminar.

Related Topics

Dengue Khalid Maqbool Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Merkel's Successor Fends Off Key Critic in Party C ..

4 minutes ago

From `Kartarpur to Khyber Pass', UK based historia ..

4 minutes ago

Need stressed to follow life of the Holy Prophet ( ..

4 minutes ago

'Overcoming smog issue needs public participation' ..

4 minutes ago

Economy on right track, relief to masses soon: Par ..

10 minutes ago

Governor Sindh takes notice of police firing on ci ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.