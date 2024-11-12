Smog Issue: 139 Booked In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The tehsil administration got registered 139 cases against the people for
spreading smoke in atmosphere in Burewala.
Anti-smog operations led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed had been intensified
against individuals who were the responsible for smoke-producing activities. As part of the recent actions,
four more smoke-emitting brick kilns were demolished and a fine of Rs 150,000 were imposed
on the owners.
Additionally, five farmers faced charges for burning crop residues in
various villages.
Assistant Commissioner Farooq Ahmed stated that strict measures were being taken to combat environmental
pollution and smog, with no tolerance for violations. "Ending smog is our mission, and we are committed to
addressing this challenge," he affirmed, underscoring the importance of protecting the environment and public
health through ongoing anti-smog efforts in the region.
