Smog Issue: 139 Booked In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Smog issue: 139 booked in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The tehsil administration got registered 139 cases against the people for

spreading smoke in atmosphere in Burewala.

Anti-smog operations led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed had been intensified

against individuals who were the responsible for smoke-producing activities. As part of the recent actions,

four more smoke-emitting brick kilns were demolished and a fine of Rs 150,000 were imposed

on the owners.

Additionally, five farmers faced charges for burning crop residues in

various villages.

Assistant Commissioner Farooq Ahmed stated that strict measures were being taken to combat environmental

pollution and smog, with no tolerance for violations. "Ending smog is our mission, and we are committed to

addressing this challenge," he affirmed, underscoring the importance of protecting the environment and public

health through ongoing anti-smog efforts in the region.

