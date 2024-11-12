Smog Issue, 20 Vehicles Impounded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Lahore continues its efforts to combat smog and reduce air pollution in the city and impounded 20 polluting vehicles at the General Bus Stand.
Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioner of Ravi Zone Tariq Shabbir conducted an inspection at the General Bus Stand. The Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defence officers also accompanied him.
During the inspection, 20 vehicles found to be emitting high levels of pollution were impounded.
Additionally, vehicles lacking fitness certifications or contributing to smog were fined. Acting DC Muhammad Shaoib Butt
emphasized that strict action was being taken against vehicles that fail to meet environmental standards and contribute to air pollution.
He highlighted that the district administration was implementing key measures to prevent smog, in line with provincial directives. He urged the public to take precautionary steps to protect themselves from the harmful effects of smog.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani expresses grief over tragic Astore bus accident3 minutes ago
-
954 vehicles challaned for pollution3 minutes ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded13 minutes ago
-
Police smash 17 gangs in Oct , over 300 criminals held in Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
Garments factory gutted22 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur reschedules exams23 minutes ago
-
Criminals held,weapons recovered23 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days23 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves disqualification reference judgment against Adil Bazai32 minutes ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded33 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days33 minutes ago
-
Health Dept utilizing all resources to make anti-polio drive successful33 minutes ago