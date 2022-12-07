UrduPoint.com

Smog Issue: Schools, Offices To Remain Close For Additional Two Days A Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

The Punjab Relief Commissioner issued the notification under which the schools and offices will remain close on Friday and Saturday and this order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) The schools and offices in Lahore will remain closed for additional two days — Friday and Saturday owing to worsening smog situation in the city.

The Punjab government issued the notification for two-day policy of work from home.

The development took place in compliance of the Lahore High Court to control the smog.

The Punjab Relief Commissioner issued the notification under which the schools and offices will remain close on Friday and Saturday and this order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

On other hands, the Punjab school education Department issued a notification which said that the decision to close the schools weekly is applied to all the private and government schools of District Lahore.

“In compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 02-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing SMOG condition, all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders,” stated the notification.

It merits mention here that chief executive officer of the District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore and the concerned heads would ensure distribution of homework to the students during the closure of schools.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Education Government Of Punjab Punjab January Sunday 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 minute ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

3 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

4 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

4 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.