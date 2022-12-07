Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab Relief Commissioner issued the notification under which the schools and offices will remain close on Friday and Saturday and this order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) The schools and offices in Lahore will remain closed for additional two days — Friday and Saturday owing to worsening smog situation in the city.

The Punjab government issued the notification for two-day policy of work from home.

The development took place in compliance of the Lahore High Court to control the smog.

On other hands, the Punjab school education Department issued a notification which said that the decision to close the schools weekly is applied to all the private and government schools of District Lahore.

“In compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 02-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing SMOG condition, all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders,” stated the notification.

It merits mention here that chief executive officer of the District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore and the concerned heads would ensure distribution of homework to the students during the closure of schools.