Smog: Lahore Remains On Top Of Most Polluted Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Smog: Lahore remains on top of most polluted cities

Smog has engulfed almost the whole country including Punjab, while Lahore is once again ranked number one among the most polluted cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Smog has engulfed almost the whole country including Punjab, while Lahore is once again ranked number one among the most polluted cities.

The AQI of City of Gardens was recorded 718, despite the installation of the mobile air quality monitoring stations to deal with smog, being monitored in green lockdown areas.

Multan ranks second with an AQI of 710. Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar are also polluted.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain today in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, Bhakkar, Layyah and DG Khan are also likely to experience thunderstorms.

It is expected that the reduction in smog is expected.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, due to heavy fog, the motorway sections were closed at various places due to which the passengers are facing difficulties.

Spokesperson of the Motorway Police has said that the Motorway section have been closed for the safety of the public, transporters should use fog lights while traveling, advising them travel during the day instead of night.

