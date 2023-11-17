Open Menu

Smog: LHC Suggests Closing Schools On Saturdays,Sundays For Three Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 09:42 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suggested closing schools on Saturdays and Sundays for three months to address smog issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suggested closing schools on Saturdays and Sundays for three months to address smog issues.

The court observed that if any industry was found working despite being sealed, then it would take action against official concerned of the environmental department.

Justice Shahid Karim heard petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures for smog control.

During the proceedings, the court emphasized that official work should be done from home for two days a week. The court remarked that the Environmental Department was responsible for smog control and reminded that China serves as a role model in tackling smog.

The court directed assistance from China, but the chief secretary took no action, it added.

The court noted that smog was not a disease and urged industries to play a role in tree planting for smog control. It recommended taking action against those using drinking water for washing cars.The court further suggested dedicating one day to pedestrians and cycling-only on Mall Road, drawing attention to judges using bicycles abroad and in their childhood in Pakistan. The court emphasized the government's role in promoting cycling culture and constructing safe routes, while adjourning further hearing for November 22.

