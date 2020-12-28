Smog likely to decrease in next 72 hrs: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Monday said smog was likely to decrease in industrial areas of big cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan during next 72 hours.

Talking to APP,he said December was generally a peak season of smog, explaining that smog generated with the combination of carbon atoms with fog.

He said it would also effect lungs and urged citizens to be careful about wearing mask while going outside.

He said it was also a major hurdle while driving.