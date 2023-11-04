Open Menu

Smog Likely To Persist In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Smog likely to persist in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The local Met Office predicted smog for Bahawalpur city, adjoining areas and entire region for the next 24 hours.

It is to mention here that the smog had gripped Bahawalpur city on Saturday, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic late night between Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office had forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city in next 24 hours.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures recorded were 32 degrees centigrade 19 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emir ..

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awa ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

2 hours ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

3 hours ago
Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

3 hours ago
 Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

3 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan