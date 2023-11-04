Smog likely to persist in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The local Met Office predicted smog for Bahawalpur city, adjoining areas and entire region for the next 24 hours.

It is to mention here that the smog had gripped Bahawalpur city on Saturday, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic late night between Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office had forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city in next 24 hours.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures recorded were 32 degrees centigrade 19 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.