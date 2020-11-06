UrduPoint.com
Smog Likely To Prevail In City

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Smog likely to prevail in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The smog phenomenon, which has been persistently rising in the provincial capital, would prevail during the next couple of days.

However, the government was also taking steps to counter its causes and effects, according to official sources.

Under the government, efforts to cope with smog, the Environment Protection Department had set up smog monitoring cell, whereas the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was continuously monitoring anti-smog activities carried out by line departments on a daily basis. Action had been accelerated for the closure of smoke-emitting vehicles and the burning of stubble.

Similarly, the industries department was taking action against factories and brick-kilns for emitting smoke. More steps would also be taken and an organized mechanism has been activated to identify the ratio of smog in the air.

According to the PDMA, fines of about Rs 11 million were imposed from October 20 to 31 during a drive against smog.

Similarly, 2841 FIRs were lodged, 23,275 vehicles were ticketed and 3,706 vehicles were impounded.

As many as 204 industrial units were also sealed during the period. Air quality index was high in the provincial capital till the end of October whereas it was around 200 on Friday.

The local government department had also imposed fines and lodged FIRs against those violating rules and regulations regarding environment protection. The line departments had been directed to ensure swift implementation on the devised plan in case of increase in smog ratio.

As per the official advisory, use of facemask and glasses be ensured and outdoor activities should be minimized in smog-hit areas.

