Smog lockdown continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A smart lockdown to contain smog was observed across the district on Sunday.

Action was also taken against industrial units, brick kilns, vehicle owners and farmers who caused air pollution and smog. Since April 1, Rs. 5.9 million fines and 61 cases have been registered.

These details were given by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Shoaib Ali about the implementation of smart lockdown orders to control smog and steps taken by the district administration.

The DC said that after following the instructions of the Punjab government, educational institutions remained completely closed in all tehsils of the district from Friday to Sunday, while shops, shopping centers, hotels and restaurants were allowed to open after 3 o'clock.

He appreciated how the business community in Sargodha had fully cooperated with the district administration.

However, the Sargodha assistant commissioner and her team sealed 7 shops during checking in different areas for violating the lockdown.

The deputy commissioner said that teams under the leadership of ACs remained active in the field to ensure the implementation of the orders. He said that 13 kiln owners had been fined Rs. 91,000 for causing pollution and smog while six cases were registered. So far 12 cases have been registered for burning crop residues while a fine of Rs. 102,000 has been imposed, he added.

A fine of Rs.150,000 was imposed on the owners of smoky vehicles, while five cases were registered against the owners of three industrial units for causing smog and pollution. They were also fined Rs10,000.