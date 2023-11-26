Open Menu

Smog Lockdown Observed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Complete smog lockdown was observed in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and his team remained active in the field to ensure implementation of the Relief Commissioner Punjab orders.

A spokesman for the district administration said that in some parts of downtown area including eight bazaars around clock tower, shopkeepers tried to open their shops. But in-time action by the administration officers forced them to shutter down their shops and observe complete smog lockdown.

Meanwhile, the DC said the government was taking practical steps to overcome the issue of smog, but in this connection, public cooperation was imperative to achieve desired results.

He said that trader community also supported the government stance and today they also preferred to close down their shops and businesses. However, in some parts, shopkeepers tried to open shops and the administration officers reached the spot and shut their shops. He said that smog was a menace for entire country. Therefore, everybody should play his active role to tackle it. He also appealed to citizens to use masks and avoid stepping out of their houses except for in case of any emergency.

