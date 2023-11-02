Open Menu

Smog May Cause Throat, Lungs, Respiratory System Complications: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has warned that smog can lead to diseases of throat, lungs, and respiratory system, and urged the public to take preventive measures.

He advised citizens to wear masks to protect themselves from smog and also recommended frequent hand, face, and eye washing to mitigate its harmful effects. In case of a scratchy throat, he suggested gargling with lukewarm water.

The Punjab government has taken action to combat smog by making it mandatory to spray water near construction sites and development projects. Furthermore, farmers have been encouraged to refrain from burning crop residues and dispose of them in an environmentally friendly manner.

The Punjab government has requested the prime minister to engage with the Indian government on the issue, highlighting its impact on both sides of the border.

Additionally, Dr. Jamal Nasir announced that all students in public and private schools are now required to wear masks, and quality control teams will be formed to monitor the standards of petrol. Strict measures will be taken against vehicles and factories emitting smoke without regulation.

Dr. Jamal hoped that duration of smog this year would be shorter, and rainfall was likely soon.

More Stories From Pakistan