Smog Medicine Alert Group Formed To Combat Drug Shortages
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced on Thursday formation of a dedicated Smog Medicine Alert Group to ensure continuous availability of essential medicines, needed to treat health issues arising from smog.
The group, comprising representatives from the Drug Control Wing and Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), aims to prevent shortages and counter illegal hoarding.
Chairing a meeting on Thursday, the minister stressed the need for coordinated efforts, noting that the Punjab Drug Monitoring System is now fully operational. This system oversees the entire supply chain to prevent disruptions in the transportation and availability of critical medications.
The meeting was convened on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with Director General of Drug Control Muhammad Sohail providing a comprehensive update on the stock and supply chain status of smog-related medicines.
“The Smog Medicine Alert Group will actively monitor shortages and prevent hoarding of medicines essential for treating smog-related conditions,” DG Sohail stated.
The review highlighted stocks of items like inhalers, eye and nasal drops, antibiotics, cough syrups, masks, and fever relief medications, ensuring they are readily available in both hospitals and markets.
The minister directed pharmaceutical stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, and stockists, to prioritize the availability of these medicines, warning that artificial shortages would not be tolerated. He added that access to these medicines is essential as smog-affected citizens are increasingly seeking treatment in outpatient departments.
Khawaja Imran urged citizens to wear masks over the next two months to protect against smog-related health issues. Representatives from the PPMA, including Shahzaib Akram, Saad Javed Akram, Shafiq Abbasi, Khawaja Arjumand, and Nayar Butt, assured the government of ample stocks to support public health.
The meeting was attended by top officials including Additional Secretary Dr. Qalandar Khan, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salemi, and Secretary PQCB Dr. Manawar Hayat.
