Smog: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Orders Action Against Smoke-emitting Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

Smog: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday directed authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles and other factors causing smog in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday directed authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles and other factors causing smog in the city.

Presiding over a meeting on smog condition in the region here on Friday, he said that the provincial government was striving to minimise effects of smog on the human health.

He said that strict action should also be taken against those involved in burning of crops residue. He urged all departments to ensure joint efforts to control smog.

He directed the district administration to start an awareness campaign about preventive measures during smog.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that all brick-kilns would be closed from Nov 15 and Section 144 has been imposed on burning of tyres, polythene bags and other plastic materials.

He said that notices have already been sent to 335 brick-kilns and 124 industrial units for the purpose.

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that action was being taken against the people involved in burning of garbage along roads.

Deputy Director Environment informed the minister that the department got registered FIRs against 52 persons for causing smog in the district. He said that air quality index was 70 in the city, adding that if the index reaches 300, it would be critical.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Munawar Abbas said that smog desks had been established at all basic health units and hospitals and the Health Department was also organising awareness sessions.

