Smog Mitigation Cell Monitoring Burning Of Crops Residue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

Smog mitigation cell and monitoring teams are checking crops residue burning on daily basis to keep environment safe from smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Smog mitigation cell and monitoring teams are checking crops residue burning on daily basis to keep environment safe from smog.

Punjab Agriculture department sources said this while talking to APP on Friday.

Sources said the Punjab Agriculture department is fully active and playing its due role in creating awareness among farmers not to burn paddy stubble.

Under section 144 FIRs are being registered against those involved in burning of paddy stubble, sources added.

Burning of rice stubble not only pollutes atmosphere but also affects the fertility of the soil. The smoke which rises from burning of paddy residues causes traffic accidents besides leaving negative impact on health of humans.

The growers have been advised to bury the crop residues in land as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department instead of burning them and act as responsible citizens.

