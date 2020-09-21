UrduPoint.com
Smog Monitoring Committee Formed

Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Smog monitoring committee formed

The Environmental Protection Department Punjab has constituted a smog monitoring committee in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Department Punjab has constituted a smog monitoring committee in the district.

A spokesman for the environment department Monday said the commissioner would be a convener of the committee while an assistant director environment, deputy director agriculture (extension), the secretary RTA and the City Police Officer (CPO) will be members.

The committee will hold its weekly meeting and review performance of the departments concerned regarding smog.

The committee would also submit its report to the Environment Protection Department Punjababout steps to control smog, he added.

