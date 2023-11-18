Open Menu

Smog: No Action Against Little Drivers In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Smog: No action against little drivers in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Dense smog has been continued gripping Bahawalpur on Saturday but the action against little drivers and vehicles without number plates is yet to be taken.

Like that other districts of Punjab province, Bahawalpur is among the regions which have been facing heavy smog for last few days. At night between Friday and Saturday and on Saturday morning, Bahawalpur continued receiving heavy smog with bad smell which has been affecting the health of people. People have been complaining of itching in eyes and throat besides difficulty in sighing.

It is noticed that hundreds of little drivers aged between eight years to 15 years used to run motorcycles on city roads in Bahawalpur.

It is also mentioned here that a large number of vehicles without number plates including cars and motorcycles which could be estimated to be thousands in number used to run on roads in Bahawalpur on a daily basis.

Civil society leader, Mian Asif said that how the authorities could come over and decrease the smog levels when no action was taken against little drivers and without-number plate vehicles including motorcycles in Bahawalpur. “Smog level can not bring down in Bahawalpur until the little drivers, without-number plates vehicles and smog emitting vehicles are stopped from coming on roads,” he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

10 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

11 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

11 hours ago
People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

11 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

11 hours ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

11 hours ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

11 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

11 hours ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan