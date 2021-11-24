UrduPoint.com

Smog Or Shallow Fog To Engulf Plain Areas Of Punjab: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:03 PM

Smog or shallow fog would continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Cloudy weather with light rain (light snowfall over hills) is expected at a few places in northern areas.

According to the synoptic situation,continental air was prevailing over most plain areas of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -09C, Skardu -05, Astore, Gupis, Ziarat -03, Kalam -02, Anantnag, Hunza and Gilgit -01C.

