Smog: Paddy Farmers Barred From Burning Crop Remains

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Smog: Paddy farmers barred from burning crop remains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has ordered paddy farmers not to burn crop remains after harvest so it cannot contribute to smog phenomenon.

“Burning crop remains not only contributes to smog, it also damages organic material and reduce soil fertility,” agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that farmers have been provided Super Seeders on 60 per cent subsidy under a Rs 5 billion smog control program of Punjab government to ensure that the crop remains become a useful agent to enhance soil fertility through application of modern equipment.

Instead of burning crop remains, farmers should mix/bury these in soil, the spokesman said. He elaborated that in case of harvest by hand, farmers can apply Rotovator. In case of machine harvest, they should apply Disc Harrow to mix/bury the crop remains in soil to enhance fertility.

Describing another option, he said, farmers can also perform deep ploughing after harvest, give half bag of Urea per acre and then apply water. It will enhance production capability of soil.

The spokesman warned farmers that burning crop remains was an offense punishable under law and those who would ignore the guideline would face action.

