Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.