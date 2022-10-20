UrduPoint.com

'Smog Perilous For Human Health':CEO Health

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that smog is perilous for human health.

Talking to media here on Thursday,he said that with the advent of winter season,fog particles mixed with smoke to form smog in air which badly affected human body and organs.

He urged to follow precautionary measures as respiratory and throat diseases were spreading in the city.

He advised the citizens to wear a mask and goggles before going out and ensure excessive use hot drinks and water besides consuming balanced diet.

Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that avoid unnecessary traveling, burn garbage, keep doors and windows closed, do not rub eyes, patients suffering from lung disease should be more careful in the season.

District Health Officer Dr. Aslam Asad and Deputy District Health Officer Sargodha (Focal Person Smog) Dr. Irfan Ahmed were present on the occasion.

