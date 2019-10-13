UrduPoint.com
'Smog, Pollution Challenges Of Environment'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Environment Protection Mohammad Rizwan said smog, pollution and unhealthy environment were major challenges for the environment.

Trees are a symbol of life, it is our joint responsibility to plant trees to cope with environment pollution. A green environment guarantees of a healthy society.

These views were expressed by him while launching a campaign to plant trees on the Ring Road.

The minister said we need to plant maximum number of trees to protect our future generations. Planting trees was a charity, tree protection should be our top priority.

It was a national duty of all of us to make the planting campaign a great success, he concluded.

