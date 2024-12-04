Open Menu

Smog Prevention: 2 Cases Registered, 32 Warnings Issued In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police are actively working to prevent smog and ensure environmental protection

In the last 24 hours, 2 cases have been registered across the province, and 32 individuals have been issued warnings. A total of 498 violators have been fined Rs. 832,000.

In the last 24 hours, 2 cases have been registered across the province, and 32 individuals have been issued warnings. A total of 498 violators have been fined Rs. 832,000.

One violation related to crop residue burning and 398 violations involving vehicles emitting excessive smoke were reported.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that during this year’s anti-smog crackdown, a total of 3,198 accused have been arrested, 3,761 cases have been registered, and 7,472 individuals have been issued warnings.

Fines exceeding Rs. 97.7 million have been imposed on 39,400 violators. Violations included 2,057 cases of crop residue burning, 34,133 violations involving vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 364 cases linked to industrial activities, 1,404 violations at brick kilns, and 360 violations at other locations.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that in the last 24 hours, challans were issued to 5,169 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 466 vehicles were impounded, and one vehicle’s fitness certificate was suspended.

This year, a total of 874,691 vehicles emitting excessive smoke have been fined on highways, 171,271 vehicles have been impounded, and 10,107 vehicles’ fitness certificates have been suspended.

Inspector General of Police Punjab directed the supervisory officers to intensify the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, agricultural sites, and other locations. He instructed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against violations of smog SOPs.

