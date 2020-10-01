UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smog Prevention Arrangements Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Smog prevention arrangements reviewed

A departmental meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan, was held here on Thursday in which arrangements regarding smog prevention were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A departmental meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan, was held here on Thursday in which arrangements regarding smog prevention were reviewed.

Secretary Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Zahid Hussain told the meeting that in a recent meeting of the Judicial Environment Commission, representatives of the kiln association voluntarily announced closing kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 31, 2020.

Director General (DG) Ashar Abbas told the meeting that the agreement made with the kiln association would be enforced and the dictrict police officers (DCOs) of all districts would be directed to ensure its implementation.

He said instructions have also been given to the deputy commissioners (DCs) regarding stubble burning, emissions from brick-kilns, industrial units and solid waste burning in order to curtail accumulation of smog during winter.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Rizwan said that voluntary action on the part of brick-kiln owners was commendable to reduce environmental pollution. He said that all the departments concerned should make a comprehensive strategy to control environmental pollution. He said that closure of kilns was not the agenda of the government rather it wanted to ensure their conversion to ZigZag technology to minimise pollution.

Related Topics

Police Technology 2020 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

41 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.