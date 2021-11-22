UrduPoint.com

Smog Prevention: Rs. 2 Mln Fine Imposed On Farmers For Burning Paddy Remains

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:43 PM

The district administration imposed Rs 2 million fine on farmers for burning remains of paddy crop across the Khanewal in violation of government's guidelines for prevention of smog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 2 million fine on farmers for burning remains of paddy crop across the Khanewal in violation of government's guidelines for prevention of smog.

The penalty was imposed on Haji Bashir s/o Kamal Chak No 133/10-R, Muhammad Shafiq ,Muhammad Altaf r/o Muslim colony and seven others from Khanewal, an official source said on Monday.

The Agriculture department has issued guidelines for farmers forbidding them from burning remains of any crop including paddy to save environment from smog, a form of pollution that can cause diseases among the people.

They warned that violators would face action and asked the people to cooperate with the administration in its efforts for prevention of smog.

