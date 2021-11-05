UrduPoint.com

Smog Prevention: Rs 50000 Fine Imposed On Farmer For Burning Paddy Remains

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a farmer for burning remains of paddy crop in Jahanian in violation of government's guidelines for prevention of smog.

The penalty was imposed on Jam Zafar s/o Jam Shameer, Chak No 128/10R, according to an official release issues here Thursday.

Agriculture department has issued guidelines for farmers forbidding them from burning remains of any crop including paddy to save environment from smog, a form of pollution that can cause diseases among the people.

They warned that violators would face action and asked the people to cooperate with the administration in its efforts for prevention of smog.

More Stories From Pakistan

