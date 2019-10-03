Smog preventive measures: Notices served on 300 brick-kilns

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) The Envoirenment Protection Department has served notices on over 300 brick-kilns across distract for shifting them on the latest technology in the wake of expected smog conditions in the upcoming weeks.

One-month time was given to brick-kiln owners for shifting their units to zig-zag technology or submitting an affidavit for completion of the task at the earliest.

Assistant Director Envoirenment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Thursday that brick-kilns would be closed in the end of October.

He said that smoggy weather would start from end of October and persist till January. He said that they had launched precautionary measures this year and hoped that intensity of smog would be less than previous year.

He said that they had launched precautionary measures from June and conducted site inspection of brick-kilns. He said that three brick-kilns had been shifted to zig-zag technology while one brick-kiln was under construction in Multan district.

Hameed said that they had imparted training to brick-kiln workers, adding that old technology brick-kilns would not be allowed to function during the smoggy weather.

He said that analysis of brick-kilns had also been carried out which showed a higher carbon content than the permitted limit at all units, which causes smog.

Two teams had been constituted for monitoring brick-kilns round-the-clock, he said.

He said that brick-kilns situated near urban areas were being closed and there would be no permission for construction of further old technology brick-kilns.

He said that they had closed four new under-construction old-technology brick-kilns.

The official said that they had also started visiting industrial units and asked the owners to avoid running boilers for the next two months as preventive measures in the smoggy weather.

He said that Section144 had been imposed and the burning of crops residue had been banned, adding that the Environment Protection Department teams, along with the city traffic police, were conducting raids against vehicles causing noise and air pollution.