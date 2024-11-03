Open Menu

Smog: Primary Schools Closed For Week In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Smog: primary schools closed for week in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has announced a week-long holiday for Primary schools in the provincial capital in view of worsening smog conditions.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Environmental Protection Department all schools for children from nursery to fifth grade will be closed for one week. This decision, communicated by the Director General of Environment, Imran Hameed Sheikh, is effective from November 4 to November 9.

The closure affects both private and public educational institutions in Lahore, mandating that they follow the directive. The decision was made in light of rising air pollution levels, which have posed significant health risks, particularly to younger students.

The Punjab Environmental Protection Department has indicated that they will reassess the situation on November 9 to determine whether an extension of the school closure is necessary, depending on air quality reports. Additionally, the School education Department of Punjab has been instructed to ensure compliance with this order.

Local health experts and environmental activists have welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing children's health in the face of increasing pollution. Parents and guardians have also been advised to monitor air quality and take necessary precautions if children must go outside during this period.

More Stories From Pakistan