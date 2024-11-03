Smog: Primary Schools Closed For Week In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has announced a week-long holiday for Primary schools in the provincial capital in view of worsening smog conditions.
According to a notification issued by Punjab Environmental Protection Department all schools for children from nursery to fifth grade will be closed for one week. This decision, communicated by the Director General of Environment, Imran Hameed Sheikh, is effective from November 4 to November 9.
The closure affects both private and public educational institutions in Lahore, mandating that they follow the directive. The decision was made in light of rising air pollution levels, which have posed significant health risks, particularly to younger students.
The Punjab Environmental Protection Department has indicated that they will reassess the situation on November 9 to determine whether an extension of the school closure is necessary, depending on air quality reports. Additionally, the School education Department of Punjab has been instructed to ensure compliance with this order.
Local health experts and environmental activists have welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing children's health in the face of increasing pollution. Parents and guardians have also been advised to monitor air quality and take necessary precautions if children must go outside during this period.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street crime on the rise in the City of Saints2 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad inaugurates two-day free eye camp12 minutes ago
-
DHO appeals to vaccinate children against polio12 minutes ago
-
Gas Leak triggers blast in Sukkur, 2 severely burnt12 minutes ago
-
Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu12 minutes ago
-
Locals demand boating bridge at River Chenab to boost trade between Shujabad and Khangarh12 minutes ago
-
114 new dengue cases reported in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore Development Plan implementation22 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR42 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects work on Pajagai Park42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs52 minutes ago
-
Sikh delegates commends Pakistan's minority rights efforts52 minutes ago