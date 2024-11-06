Smog: Punjab govt closes school, inter colleges for 10 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government announced on Wednesday closure of schools and inter colleges, as well as tuition centres up to higher secondary level, for a period of 10 days in four divisions of the province in the wake of smoggy weather conditions.

An official source in education Department said on Wednesday that the educational institutions would remain closed from Nov 7 to 17 in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions.

The sources said that all private tuition centres had also been ordered to close down and shift their classes to online mode.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh issued a notification in this connection on Wednesday.

Health Advisory System for Critical Air Pollution Events (HAS-CAPEs) was notified on Dec 13, 2022, under which the first meeting of provincial CAPEs committee was held on Oct 21, 2024, which declared that critical air pollution event had taken place in Lahore, keeping in view current high level of Air Quality Index (AQI), the source added.