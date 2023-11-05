Smog-related diseases on the rise in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Ear, nose and throat specialist at District Headquarters Hospital Sargodha, Dr. Khalil Rana said that people were suffering from cold, cough, throat and eye diseases because of smog.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that it was important to use glasses and masks to ward off smog effects and people should avoid unnecessary travel.

Dr. Khalil Rana said that masks should be made mandatory for school-going children in the morning to help prevent diseases and citizens must follow the guidelines issued by the health department.