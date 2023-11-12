Open Menu

Smog Remediation Case Fixed At LHC For Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The case related to smog remediation in Lahore High Court has been fixed for hearing

on Monday, November 13, (tomorrow).

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court will hear the case, while Syed Kamal Haider,

member of the Environmental Commission, will present a report on the implementation of

court’s earlier orders.

LHC spokesperson told APP that Deputy Attorney General (DAG ) Asad Ali Bajwa will

appear on behalf of the Federal government. The representatives of EPD, LDA, PHA,

Traffic and other departments concerned will also present.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier on November 3, 2023, the Lahore High Court (LHC)

had ordered demolition of smoke-emitting factories, failed to adopt corrective measures

for reducing their emissions to combat the ongoing smog crisis in the provincial metropolis.

A hearing related to smog condition in Lahore was held in the LHC on November 3, where

the court had ordered the relevant authorities to seal all smoke-emitting factories, and made

it clear that these factories will face demolition if they do not comply promptly.

The court had also directed the authorities to collect affidavits from the owners of industries

to ensure that they commit to taking the necessary steps to mitigate their pollution impact

in the city.

