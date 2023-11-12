Smog Remediation Case Fixed At LHC For Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The case related to smog remediation in Lahore High Court has been fixed for hearing
on Monday, November 13, (tomorrow).
Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court will hear the case, while Syed Kamal Haider,
member of the Environmental Commission, will present a report on the implementation of
court’s earlier orders.
LHC spokesperson told APP that Deputy Attorney General (DAG ) Asad Ali Bajwa will
appear on behalf of the Federal government. The representatives of EPD, LDA, PHA,
Traffic and other departments concerned will also present.
It is worth mentioning here that earlier on November 3, 2023, the Lahore High Court (LHC)
had ordered demolition of smoke-emitting factories, failed to adopt corrective measures
for reducing their emissions to combat the ongoing smog crisis in the provincial metropolis.
A hearing related to smog condition in Lahore was held in the LHC on November 3, where
the court had ordered the relevant authorities to seal all smoke-emitting factories, and made
it clear that these factories will face demolition if they do not comply promptly.
The court had also directed the authorities to collect affidavits from the owners of industries
to ensure that they commit to taking the necessary steps to mitigate their pollution impact
in the city.