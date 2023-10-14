Open Menu

Smog: School Timings To Change From 16th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Smog: School timings to change from 16th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) In view of rising smog, the Punjab education Department (PED) has decided to change the timings of public and private schools from October 16.

Education department officials told APP that boys' schools will open at 8am and close at 2:30pm.

Likewise, from Monday, girls' schools will open at 8:15am and close at 2:15pm.

On Friday, girls’ classes will end at 12 noon, while boys’ classes at 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, government schools with two shifts will open at 7:45am and close at 12:30pm.

In double-shift schools, the second shift will start at 12:30pm which would end at 5pm.

The new working hours will come into effect from October 16.

It is worth mentioning here that Lahore and several other cities in Punjab face worst pollution.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab October From Government

Recent Stories

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

4 hours ago
UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan