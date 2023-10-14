Smog: School timings to change from 16th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) In view of rising smog, the Punjab education Department (PED) has decided to change the timings of public and private schools from October 16.

Education department officials told APP that boys' schools will open at 8am and close at 2:30pm.

Likewise, from Monday, girls' schools will open at 8:15am and close at 2:15pm.

On Friday, girls’ classes will end at 12 noon, while boys’ classes at 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, government schools with two shifts will open at 7:45am and close at 12:30pm.

In double-shift schools, the second shift will start at 12:30pm which would end at 5pm.

The new working hours will come into effect from October 16.

It is worth mentioning here that Lahore and several other cities in Punjab face worst pollution.