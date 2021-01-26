UrduPoint.com
Smog Situation Likely To Remain Under Control

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Smog situation likely to remain under control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The smog situation is likely to remain under control in the provincial capital during the next few days with air pollution level expected to be less than 200 on an average at air quality index.

Meanwhile, the measures to control factors causing smog are also continuing in the city and other areas of the province, by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and allied departments.

A PDMA official Tuesday claimed that multiple steps were being taken to tackle smog situation. He said that a cell, set up at the PDMA, was closely monitoring the situation and taking steps in coordination with the allied departments. The latest technology was being used to monitor anti-smog activities throughout the province.

He said that transport sector was a major factor behind smog as it was contributing 42 per cent of the total. To control transport related emissions, stringent steps were being taken by the PDMA, along with the allied departments, he said adding fine of over Rs 25 million had been imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles till January 20, 2021, besides registration of 4951 cases. A total of 18,386 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded whereas, 3,580 industrial units were sealed besides arresting 606 violators so far.

Encroachments cause congestion and slow traffic flow on roads, he said adding that an operation was being conducted against encroachments.

Electric vehicles were future of the country and a vital step to tackle environment related issues. The provincial government was working on it to replace old fuel reliant vehicles with environment friendly electric vehicles.

As major portion of passengers in the provincial capital used public transport, he said the government was planning to ply electric buses. He urged the citizens to demonstrate like a responsible member of society and contribute for making the environment pollution free.

The PDMA official said that water sprinkling activities were also being carried out to minimise dust which was also a source of smog and water sprinkling activities were conducted in 69,810 localities so far.

Commenting on brick-kilns conversion to latest zig-zag technology, he said that a vigorous campaign was underway throughout the province and all kilns operating on old technology were being closed.

He said the provincial government was also facilitating the brick-kiln owners of getting loans amounting to Rs 1.2 million to convert their kilns to the latest technology. A total of 2,342 brick kilns using old technology have so far been sealed, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

