Smog Spreads To Major Cities Of Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

Smog situation has worsened in different big cities of Punjab as the Air Quality Index reaches 424 AQI

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Smog has spread to major cities of Punjab as the ranking of Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 424 on Friday (today).

The people are feeling pain in their eyes and facing trouble due to polluted air. The citizens chocking in acrid smog pleaded with officials to take action.

Air pollution worsened in Pakistan in recent years as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.

Lahore, a bustling megacity of more than 11 million people in Punjab province near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.

The authorities have been slow to take action, putting blame just on India or claiming that the figures were exaggerated.

The residents for their safety built their own air purifiers and approached the courts to seek action against the government for not making any policy to ensure clean air.

