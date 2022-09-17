UrduPoint.com

Smog Threat: MWMC Starts Measures To Control Pollution In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was in active to control pollution by keeping in view threat of smog in winter season.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar has issued instructions to get lodge cases against the elements involved in burning of waste and the enforcement department of the company has been given task of taking action against those who set waste on fire.

He said that the Punjab government has imposed ban on burning of waste under section144 and violators will be dealt as per law.

If a company worker is found involved in burning of waste, action will be taken against him under PEEDA Act, he warned.

CEO said that MWMC will play its due role to control pollution in the city.

He also appealed the citizens to complaint about the elements involved in burning of waste on company's helpline 1139 and immediate action will be taken against the violators.

