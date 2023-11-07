Open Menu

Smog To Reach Dangerous Levels In Punjab Next Week: NDMA Issues Advisory

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Smog to reach dangerous levels in Punjab next week: NDMA issues advisory

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory warning for the residents of central and southern Punjab to take precautions against smog, which is expected to reach dangerous levels next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory warning for the residents of central and southern Punjab to take precautions against smog, which is expected to reach dangerous levels next week.

The NDMA has issued an advisory, warning residents of Gujranwala, Multan, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal Division to take precautions.

The advisory recommends that people limit their outdoor activities, wear a mask when going out, be aware of local air quality, and use more water to protect their respiratory system.

The NDMA also forecasts that the air quality index in Islamabad and Rawalpindi divisions is expected to deteriorate from moderate.

