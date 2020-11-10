UrduPoint.com
Smog:control Room Sets Up At DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:54 PM

Smog:control room sets up at DC office

On the directions of Punjab government, a control room was set up at Deputy Commissioner office in connection with smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab government, a control room was set up at Deputy Commissioner office in connection with smog.

Official sources said here Tuesday that information received about smog situation in the district will be passed on to departments concerned for taking anti-smog measures.

The land line numbers of the control room are 041-9201491-92,adding that Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Sadiq will be incharge of the control room.

