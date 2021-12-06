UrduPoint.com

Smog/fog Likely To Develop In Plain Areas Of Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Smog/fog likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab

Smog/fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Smog/fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next 12 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 15 mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 12, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 04), Malam Jabba 06, Drosh 05, Mirkhani 03, Chitral 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis, Astore 02 and Bagrote 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Ziarat -10 C, Kalat -05, Gupis -04, Kalam, Quetta, Astore, Skardu -03, Hunza -02, Drosh, Parachinar and Rawalakot -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot Ziarat Balakot

Recent Stories

China welcomes latest decree on protection of wome ..

China welcomes latest decree on protection of women rights in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 06 D ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 06 Dec 2021

4 minutes ago
 Civil defence to launch crackdown against LPG refi ..

Civil defence to launch crackdown against LPG refilling

4 minutes ago
 IESCO secures 7803 dangerous points so far: CEO

IESCO secures 7803 dangerous points so far: CEO

4 minutes ago
 Teachers are role models for students: Shahram Tar ..

Teachers are role models for students: Shahram Tarakai

7 minutes ago
 University of Sindh extends last date for semester ..

University of Sindh extends last date for semester examination forms submission

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.