Smog/fog likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Smog/fog is likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab during morning or night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Monday morning.

Light rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its surrounding hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 26 mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 25, City 16), Rawalakot 17, Kotli 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 21, Kakul 19, Malam Jabba 16, Kalam 14, Pattan 13, Parachinar 07, Chitral, Saidu Sharif 02, Punjab: Murree 09, Attock 07, Jhelum, Chakwal 05, Islamabad (Zero point, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 02, Astore 01, Balochistan: Kalat 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -06 C, Gupis, Skardu, Ziarat -04, Gilgit -02, Astor, Kalam and Kalat 00 C.