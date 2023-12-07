Open Menu

Smog/fog To Continue In Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Smog/fog to continue in plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

Smog/fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night time during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Smog/fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night time during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter today evening/night.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10 C, Skardu -08, Gilgit, Astore -05, Gupis, Pulwama -04, Kalam, Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopiyan and Baramulla -03C.

