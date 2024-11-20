Smog/fog To Prevail At Isolated Parts Of Punjab: PMD
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Smog/fog is likely to prevail in patches at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning or night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.
Smoggy/foggy conditions persisted in isolated plain areas of Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded were Leh -08C, Skardu -05, Astore -04, Gupis -03, Kalam -02, Gilgit and Ziarat -01C.
