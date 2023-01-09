Smoggy weather to prevail in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast smog and partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature of 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Smog and partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions have also been forecast for the rest of the region.