Smoke-emitting Industrial Units, Brick-kilns, Vehicles Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Smoke-emitting industrial units, brick-kilns, vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The District Environment Department imposed Rs 418,000 fine on industrial units, brick-kilns and vehicles for emitting excessive smoke, here on Thursday.

According to Deputy Director Johar Abbas, the anti-smog teams imposed Rs 100,000 fine on a garments, hosiery unit located on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala Road, for burning low quality fuel in boilers.

Fine amounting to Rs 100,000 was imposed on Ali Hassan Bricks for operating without zigzag technology in Chak No 390-GB, while Abdul Qayyum Bricks was also imposed Rs 100,000 on the same charges in Chak No 140-GB. Another brick-kiln was fined Rs 100,000 in Chak No 242-RB.

Various teams checked 47 vehicles out of which nine were issued challan and drivers were imposed fine of Rs 18,000.

