Smoke emitting kilns sealed over environmental violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Environment Protection Agency carried out a decisive crackdown against non-compliant brick kilns operating in Mandra Market, Gujar Khan.

According to the details, five brick kilns were sealed for failing to adhere to environmental standards and operating without mandatory zigzag technology. A cumulative fine of Rs. 500,000.0 was imposed on the violators.

To combat air pollution and improve air quality, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi has launched a massive crackdown against violators, particularly those operating non-zigzag brick kilns and using substandard fuel.

According to the Environment Department, the action was part of ongoing efforts to reduce smog and industrial pollution in the region.

The EPA sources informed that repeated warnings had been issued to the kiln owners, but no corrective measures were taken.

The Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak directly monitored the operation and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to strict enforcement of environmental regulations and warned that similar actions would continue against violators across the district.