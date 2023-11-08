Smoke emitting vehicles banned in Islamabad to combat smog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In an effort to curb the detrimental effects of smog and environmental pollution, Islamabad has imposed a ban on the entry of vehicles emitting smoke within the city limits.

This prohibition extends to all types of vehicles, including private, government, and commercial ones. The directive, issued by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, mandates the restriction to remain in place until January. Violators of the ban will face legal consequences under the enforcement of Islamabad authorities.

This stringent measure has been introduced to safeguard the city from the perils of heightened pollution levels and smog during the winter season. The public is earnestly requested to collaborate with the local police to ensure the effective implementation of this crucial initiative.

In the event of any emergencies or to report violations, residents are encouraged to contact the Islamabad Police at 15 or utilize the ICT Police app for prompt assistance and support.