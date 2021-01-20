UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoke Emitting Vehicles Fined

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Smoke emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The environment department and traffic police in a joint action against smoke emitting vehicles, imposed fine Rs.7400 on 15 vehicles here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams jointly checked smoke emitting vehicles including buses, trucks, rickshaws, coasters, dumpers andmotorcycles on different roads and imposed fine on owners of unfitvehicles.They also warned drivers of several other vehicles in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

RTA starts operating dedicated bus lane of Khalid ..

6 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative launches &#039;Vision 2025&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.