Smoke emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The environment department and traffic police in a joint action against smoke emitting vehicles, imposed fine Rs.7400 on 15 vehicles here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams jointly checked smoke emitting vehicles including buses, trucks, rickshaws, coasters, dumpers andmotorcycles on different roads and imposed fine on owners of unfitvehicles.They also warned drivers of several other vehicles in this regard.