Smoke-emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Environment department has imposed fine on 16 vehicles during past 24 hours on charge of emitting excessive smoke.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Saturday that on special direction of Deputy Commissioner, the teams of environment department checked vehicles on various routes and found 16 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke.

The teams imposed a total fine of Rs.10,900 on them and warned the drivers and transporters that their vehicles will be impounded besides sending them behind bars if they again violated the law and caused air pollution.