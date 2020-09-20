UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoke Emitting Vehicles Polluting Environment: CTP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Smoke emitting vehicles polluting environment: CTP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched special operation against smoke emitting vehicles here on Sunday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, smoke emitting vehicles were not only polluting environment but could also cause respiratory problems.

He informed that special campaigns were also run by the CTP while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness among masses to make road journey more safe, he added.

The CTO urged people to cooperate with traffic wardens. A special squad is available on Helpline 1915 to help and facilitate the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

50 minutes ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.