Smoke emitting vehicles polluting environment: CTP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched special operation against smoke emitting vehicles here on Sunday.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, smoke emitting vehicles were not only polluting environment but could also cause respiratory problems.

He informed that special campaigns were also run by the CTP while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness among masses to make road journey more safe, he added.

The CTO urged people to cooperate with traffic wardens. A special squad is available on Helpline 1915 to help and facilitate the citizens, he added.