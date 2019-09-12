UrduPoint.com
Smoke Emitting Vehicles Threaten Human Life

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The environment departments and relevant agencies have failed to restrict smoke-emitting vehicles, particularly old taxis, minibuses and rickshaws plying all over the city.

The smoke these vehicles emit contains sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and other gases which are injurious to human health, causing diseases like asthma, tuberculosis and chest and throat infections.

Dense cloud of smoke can be observed hovering on all busy roads in the city.

Forcing thousands of commuters to inhale smoke containing dangerous chemicals and hazardous gases.

The traffic police a few months back had launched a massive drive against smoke-emitting vehicles but after an initial enthusiasm for few days it fizzled out and ended abruptly.

According to a CTP spokesman, smoke emitting vehicles were a cause of environmental pollution and such vehicles and motorbikes would be confiscated, to provide clean environment, he added.

