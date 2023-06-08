UrduPoint.com

Smoke-free Pakistan Among Government's Priorities: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Smoke-free Pakistan among government's priorities: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the incumbent government was striving to protect future generations from the unhealthy habit of smoking as a smoke-free Pakistan was among its priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the incumbent government was striving to protect future generations from the unhealthy habit of smoking as a smoke-free Pakistan was among its priorities.

The prime minister, in a meeting with CEO of Chromatic Shariq Khan, lauded the services of the organisation for eliminating of smoking in the country.

Shariq Khan apprised the prime minister of his firm's anti-smoking campaign as well as the Tobacco Control Alliance for Pakistan.

He said that being held in cooperation with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the campaign was aimed at assisting the government to eliminate smoking from the country.

Special assistants to prime minister Tariq Fatemi and Tariq Pasha and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Alliance From Government

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

5 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

30 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

35 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

38 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.