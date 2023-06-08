Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the incumbent government was striving to protect future generations from the unhealthy habit of smoking as a smoke-free Pakistan was among its priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the incumbent government was striving to protect future generations from the unhealthy habit of smoking as a smoke-free Pakistan was among its priorities.

The prime minister, in a meeting with CEO of Chromatic Shariq Khan, lauded the services of the organisation for eliminating of smoking in the country.

Shariq Khan apprised the prime minister of his firm's anti-smoking campaign as well as the Tobacco Control Alliance for Pakistan.

He said that being held in cooperation with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the campaign was aimed at assisting the government to eliminate smoking from the country.

Special assistants to prime minister Tariq Fatemi and Tariq Pasha and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.